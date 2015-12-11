Gundlach says 'never just one cockroach' in any kind of credit meltdown

Dec 11 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed
investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, warned Friday the
crumbling credit markets could expose more fund debacles such as
Third Avenue Management's junk bond fund and that the Federal
Reserve should take note of deteriorating financial conditions.
"I'd have to believe that if they met today that they
wouldn't raise rates. Now maybe things will get better," ahead
of next week's Fed meeting, Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "I mean, Wow. Look at the chart of JNK (The SPDR
Barclays High Yield Bond ETF). It's accelerating to the
downside."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)