UPDATE 1-Gundlach says 'never just one cockroach' in any kind of credit meltdown

By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 11 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely
followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, warned Friday
that crumbling credit markets could expose more fund debacles
such as Third Avenue Management's junk bond portfolio and the
Federal Reserve should take note of deteriorating financial
conditions.
"I'd have to believe that if they met today that they
wouldn't raise rates," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "I mean, Wow. Look at the chart of JNK (The SPDR
Barclays High Yield Bond ETF). It's accelerating to the
downside."
Thursday, Martin Whitman's Third Avenue Management said it
was barring investor withdrawals while it liquidated its
high-yield bond fund, an unusual move that highlights the
dangers of loading up on risky assets that are hard to trade
even in good times.
"There's never just one cockroach" in any kind of credit
meltdown, said Gundlach, who oversees $80 billion at the Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital. Investors have been on "credit
overload," in a reach for yield, Gundlach said. "People are too
long credit and the credit is melting down and the stock market
is whistling through the graveyard. It is so similar to 2007,
it's scary."
The junk-bond fund blowup comes ahead of next week's Federal
Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting on December 15 and 16,
at which time policy makers are expected to raise rates from
near-zero levels for the first time in nearly a decade.
Gundlach, who has been warning that the U.S. Federal Reserve
should not tighten monetary policy next week, said: "They're
just hell-bent on raising rates. They talked that they would do
it and they want to do it -- and yet nominal GDP is lower than
it was in September of 2012."
"Yet they did QE3 in September 2012," Gundlach said.
Gundlach said investors should note that the PCE deflator is
currently lower than it was in September of 2012; junk bonds are
massively weaker, as are emerging Markets and the CRB index.
"How is it that QE3 was necessary with all of those
indicators substantially stronger than they are today and yet we
are going to raise rates now 'because we promised'."
Gundlach said the best investment trade at the moment is to
sell the S&P 500 Index and buy closed-end credit funds "because
closed-end credit funds are down massively and the S&P 500 was
at its high." There's ample downside protection in beaten-up
close-end credit funds, Gundlach said.
