DoubleLine's Gundlach- oil fall could lead to 'true collapse' in US capex

NEW YORK Jan 13 DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey
Gundlach said on Tuesday there is a possibility of a "true
collapse" in U.S. capital expenditures and hiring if the price
of oil stays at its current level.
Gundlach, who correctly predicted government bond yields
would plunge in 2014, said on his annual outlook webcast that 35
percent of Standard & Poor's capital expenditures comes from the
energy sector and if oil remains around the $45-plus level or
drops further, capital expenditures could "fall to zero."
Brent crude approached a near six-year low on
Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates defended OPEC's decision not
to cut output and traders wondered when a six-month-long price
rout might end.
Brent has fallen as low as just above $45 a barrel, near a
six-year low, having averaged $110 between 2011 and 2013.
Contracts for delivery in December are above $56.
