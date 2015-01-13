UPDATE 1-Oil fall could lead to capex collapse-DoubleLine's Gundlach

(Adds further quotes from Gundlach, detail on DoubleLine; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Jan 13 DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday there is a possibility of a "true collapse" in U.S. capital expenditures and hiring if the price of oil stays at its current level.

Gundlach, who correctly predicted government bond yields would plunge in 2014, said on his annual outlook webcast that 35 percent of Standard & Poor's capital expenditures comes from the energy sector and if oil remains around the $45-plus level or drops further, growth in capital expenditures could likely "fall to zero."

Gundlach, the co-founder of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees $64 billion in assets, noted that "all of the job growth in the (economic) recovery can be attributed to the shale renaissance." He added that if low oil prices remain, the U.S. could see a wave of bankruptcies from some leveraged energy companies.

Brent crude approached a near six-year low on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates defended OPEC's decision not to cut output and traders wondered when a six-month price rout might end.

Brent has fallen as low as just above $45 a barrel, near a six-year low, having averaged $110 between 2011 and 2013.

Gundlach said oil prices have to stop going down so "don't be bottom-fishing in oil" stocks and bonds. "There is no hurry here."

Energy bonds, for example, have been beaten up and appear attractive on a risk-reward basis, but investors need to hedge them by purchasing "a lot, lot of long-term Treasuries. I'm in no hurry to do it."

High-yield junk bonds have also been under severe selling pressure. Gundlach said his firm bought some junk in November but warned that investors need to "go slow" and pointed out "we are still underweight."

Gundlach said U.S. stocks could outperform other countries' equities as the economic recovery looks stronger than its counterparts, though double-digit gains cannot be repeated.

He also reiterated that it's possible yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note could drop to 1 percent in 2015. The 10-year yield traded around 1.91 percent on Tuesday, little changed from late on Monday after hitting 20-month low of 1.8640 percent.

"The 10-year Treasury could join the Europeans and go to 1 percent. Why not?" Gundlach told Reuters last month. "If oil goes to $40, then the 10-year could be going to 1 percent."

The yield on 10-year German Bunds stood at 0.47 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby)