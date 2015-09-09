Jim Chanos of Kynikos says he is short Cheniere Energy - CNBC

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Hedge fund shortseller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, said Wednesday that he is betting against Cheniere Energy Inc.
"We've been pretty negative for the past six months on this LNG space. We think it's a looming disaster," Chanos told CNBC, in reference to liquefied natural gas.
"LNG demand isn't growing anymore," he said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.