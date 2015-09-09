Jim Chanos of Kynikos says he is short Cheniere Energy - CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Hedge fund shortseller Jim Chanos, founder of Kynikos Associates, said Wednesday that he is betting against Cheniere Energy Inc.

"We've been pretty negative for the past six months on this LNG space. We think it's a looming disaster," Chanos told CNBC, in reference to liquefied natural gas.

"LNG demand isn't growing anymore," he said.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione)