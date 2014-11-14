Icahn ups stake in eBay to nearly 46 mln shares, sells more Netflix

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn increased his stake in e-commerce company eBay Inc.
while booking more profits from his stake in Netflix
Inc. in the third quarter, a regulatory filing showed
on Friday.
Icahn increased his stake in eBay by 15 million shares to a
total of 45.8 million shares as of the end of September, up from
31 million at the end of June. He cut his stake in Netflix, the
streaming video company, by 353,000 shares to 1.4 million
shares, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
showed.
EBay agreed in late September to spin off its PayPal
business next year. EBay Chief Executive John Donahoe had
resisted Icahn's calls for a PayPal split earlier this year and
led a months-long campaign to convince investors that the
company should remain intact.
EBay shares closed down 0.02 percent at $54.36 on Friday.
Icahn, who reported a 10 percent stake in Netflix in October
2012, has periodically cashed in on that winning bet, in which
his firm acquired Netflix shares for an average price of $58. He
sold 3 million shares in October 2013 to book between $700
million and $800 million in profits.
Netflix shares closed up 1.7 percent at $386.04 on Friday.
Icahn, who takes large stakes in companies and pushes for
management change, was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)