NEW YORK May 11 Nelson Peltz, activist investor and principal of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, on Monday told CNBC that the prospects for a last-minute settlement with DuPont were "dim."

DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has rejected his demand to split the company's volatile materials business from the more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alden Bentley)