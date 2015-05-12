UPDATE 2-Trian's Peltz says prospects for DuPont settlement 'dim' -CNBC

(Adds DuPont's statement in paragraph 11, updates share
movement in last paragraph)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 11 Nelson Peltz, activist investor
and principal of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, on Monday
told CNBC that the prospects for a last-minute settlement with
DuPont in a proxy battle were "dim".
DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has
rejected his demand to split the company's volatile materials
business from the more stable units such as agriculture,
nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.
Trian, DuPont's fifth-largest shareholder with a 2.7 percent
stake, has for months criticized DuPont's underperformance and
has called on the board to be more accountable. Shareholders
will vote on whether Peltz should join DuPont's board on May 13.
"I think the prospects for a last-minute settlement are very
dim," Peltz told cable television network CNBC. He said,
however, that he was "looking forward to being collaborative in
the boardroom" at DuPont.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)
on Monday announced it had voted its 3.6 million DuPont shares
in support of a slate of board candidates proposed by Trian
Partners.
"From our standpoint, this proxy contest is a referendum on
DuPont's lackluster performance and the inability of the current
board to hold management accountable - not about separating the
DuPont businesses," said CalSTRS director of corporate
governance Anne Sheehan.
Peltz said he was not considering selling his stake in
DuPont if his firm failed to win its proxy battle with DuPont.
"We don't even think about not winning," he said.
Peltz also said that DuPont's shares have spiked on key
events indicating Trian's involvement in the company.
"The market has spoken. The market is telling us what they
want. They want Trian there," Peltz said.
DuPont issued a statement late in the evening, saying
Peltz's comments on the company's performance under the current
management's tenure are "blatantly wrong in terms of both the
time period and the stock appreciation".
Peltz said that the view that Trian is seeking to cut
research and development and leverage up the company were
"totally inaccurate" and that he wanted research and development
to be controlled by the heads of the individual businesses at
DuPont.
DuPont could earn a return from its research and development
that way, he said, as opposed to the losses over the past five
years. Peltz said earnings per share would be $6.50 if DuPont
had kept its "promise" but that it was struggling to hit $4.
"Trian's comments on R&D do not reflect how DuPont's
business is structured," the company said on Monday.
DuPont shares closed up slightly at $75.40 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Kanika
Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley, Alan Crosby and
Ken Wills)