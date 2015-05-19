UPDATE 1-Carl Icahn and son say Apple will still introduce TV, car - CNBC

(Adds additional Icahn comments)
May 19 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
and Brett Icahn, his son and portfolio manager, on Tuesday stuck
to their views that Apple Inc would introduce a
television set and a car.
The elder Icahn, in an interview with cable business channel
CNBC, also said his disagreement with the technology giant was
over the company not doing bigger share buybacks.
"I believe they will do a TV," Icahn said, added that "the
one thing that I disagree with the company on is not buying a
great deal more stock."
Brett Icahn said: "We believe they're going to do a car."
Carl Icahn owned about 53 million Apple shares at the end of
the first quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing.
In an open letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
on his website on Monday, Icahn said Apple should be trading at
$240, nearly double its current price, and he believed the
company was poised to enter the television market by 2016 and
the automobile market by 2020.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the
matter, reported Monday that Apple had scrapped plans to
introduce an ultra-high-definition television set more than a
year ago.
Icahn portfolio manager David Schechter said: "It is
dangerous to assume that they're not going to introduce new
products in new categories in the future."
Icahn, who has pushed Apple to boost buybacks since
announcing his stake in the company in August 2013, said his
prodding had helped the company. Apple boosted its repurchase
program in April to $140 billion from $90 billion announced last
year.
"I think I helped the company, I think I did, and I think
few could deny that some of my influence, maybe some, helped
them to buy more stock, and that's all I'm trying to do again,"
Icahn said.
Apple shares added 0.4 percent at $130.67.
Icahn also said ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc was "growing in a
compelling way" and that, if rival Uber was worth $50 billion,
Lyft was worth far more than $2 billion. He said his Lyft
investment of $100 million was "risky."
Icahn also said the failed proxy battle by Nelson Peltz of
Trian Fund Management against U.S. chemical conglomerate DuPont
was a "shame," and proof "the system is dysfunctional."
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)