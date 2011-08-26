As Hurricane Irene bears down, investors place their bets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 26 While people in New York and
the rest of the U.S. East Coast buy batteries and water ahead
of Hurricane Irene, some investors are more focused on placing
their bets just in case this really is "the big one."
Insurance, construction, and home improvement are sectors
that may find investors on either the long or short side as
Hurricane Irene arrives this weekend.
Part of the positioning is to protect wealth while some
investors place grimmer bets that this storm could cause
billions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage.
One bleary-eyed senior trader at a proprietary trading firm
in New York, already tired out after weeks of extreme
volatility in markets, eyed satellite images of the impending
hurricane with an air of disbelief.
"I haven't seen it all but I've come pretty close to seeing
it all," he said. "I can't remember a time when I've seen so
much going on ... everyone who is managing money has some kind
of contingency plan."
Fifty-five million people are potentially in Hurricane
Irene's path, from the Carolinas to Cape Cod on the U.S. East
Coast. Tens of thousands are evacuating as cities including New
York and Washington brace for the powerful storm to hit.
One of the odder value plays may be insurance companies.
They historically sell off into severe weather events then
rally as storms pass and expectations grow that pricing power
will improve for those companies.[ID:nN1E77M0AH]
Shares of insurers, such as Allstate Insurance Co (ALL.N)
and The Chubb Corp (CB.N), slipped on Thursday, and could
present an opportunity for exchange-traded fund investors, said
Todd Rosenbluth, an analyst with Standard & Poor's equity
research division.
"Even if nothing happens, people are thinking more about
protecting themselves from the next big weather-related event,"
Rosenbluth said.
The largest insurance ETF is the $155.5 million SPDR KBW
Insurance ETF (KIE.P).
Investors who are willing to pay a little more for a
"quasi-active ETF, should look at the PowerShares Dynamic
Insurance ETF PIC.P," said John Spence, Web editor at ETF
Trends, an ETF research site.
"PIC gives you a bit of a chance at outperformance with its
quasi-active management," Spence said. However, the ETF has an
expense ratio of 0.63 percent, compared to KIC, which costs
0.35 percent, according to Morningstar Inc.
A construction ETF worth considering in light of the
hurricane are the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI.P), which
is diversified but does have top holdings in Caterpillar Inc.
(CAT.N) and Cummins Inc (CMI.N), Rosenbluth said.
Investors looking for a more concentrated construction ETF
can buy the $57.8 million First Trust ISE Global Engineering &
Construction Index ETF (FLM.P), he said. "It's a relatively
small ETF, but it has 85 percent in construction and
engineering.
After Hurricane Katrina, the industrials sector did very
well, and that could be another good play right now, said
Robert Goldsborough, an ETF analyst at Morningstar.
The iShares Dow Jones US Industrial ETF (IYJ.P), the
Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI.P) are two examples of ETFs
in this sector.
For doomsayers who don't believe the National Weather
Service's predictions that there is only a small chance New
York City may get a direct hit by the hurricane, shorting
financial ETFs may be a good short-term play, Goldsborough
said.
"If New York City is paralyzed, so too would be the entire
financial services industry," he said.
SMALL-CAPS
Some smaller cap stocks may be well-positioned to take
advantage of any storm preparation techniques as well as
rebuilding efforts in the aftermath.
"You could probably get some benefit to the building
product companies, the retailers or roofing related companies
-- some lumber companies," said Will Nasgovitz, co-manager of
the Heartland Select Value Fund in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN.O), which distributes
roofing materials such as shingles, has risen for five
consecutive sessions, rising more than 20 percent on the week.
"Beacon probably would (benefit) if it got severe enough
from the winds, they've typically benefited in the past. But a
lot just depends on how hard it hits and how high the winds
are," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of
Shaker Investments in Cleveland.
Another possible beneficiary is Quanex Corp (NX.N), which
provides window and door components. Shares rose 8.6 percent to
$11.58 Friday after the company posted third-quarter results.
Midcap battery maker Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR.N) saw its
shares jump nearly 15 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
advance in a year.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Edward
Krudy and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)