2016年 1月 11日

Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund posts net outflows of $57 mln in Dec

NEW YORK Jan 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by widely followed investor Bill Gross, posted net outflows of $57 million in December, according to data by Morningstar.

The Janus fund ended the year with total assets under management of $1.27 billion, Morningstar said.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

