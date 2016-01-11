Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund posts net outflows of $57 mln in Dec

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
NEW YORK Jan 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, run by widely followed investor Bill Gross, posted net outflows of $57 million in December, according to data by Morningstar.
The Janus fund ended the year with total assets under management of $1.27 billion, Morningstar said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.