2015年 8月 11日 星期二

Janus fund, overseen by Bill Gross, posts $2.4 mln outflow in July

NEW YORK Aug 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, posted cash withdrawals of $2.4 million in July, the third consecutive month of outflows for the portfolio, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

Total assets in the fund were $1.47 billion at the end of July, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

