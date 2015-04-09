版本:
Bill Gross's fund posts inflow of $10.2 mln in March, reversing withdrawals

NEW YORK, April 9 Investors poured $10.2 million into Bill Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund in March, reversing cash withdrawals from the previous month, Morningstar said on Thursday.

Gross, who built Pimco into one of the largest investment firms in the world, resigned from there on Sept. 26 to join Janus Capital Group Inc. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

