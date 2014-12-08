UPDATE 2-Bill Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained assets surpass $1 bln

(Adds quote from Janus spokesperson, details on Janus Global
Unconstrained portfolio)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 8 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, which Pimco co-founder Bill Gross started
managing in October, attracted an estimated $770 million in
November, bringing its assets to more than $1.2 billion,
according to Morningstar data released on Monday.
Last month, Soros Fund Management LLC, which famed investor
George Soros chairs, invested $500 million with Gross. A Janus
spokesman said the November flows from Morningstar do not
include the Soros figures.
"We are doing exciting things here at Janus Capital and are
pleased it is beginning to be recognized by clients and
advisors," a Janus spokesman said in a statement. "Our story
features Bill Gross and his Global Unconstrained Bond fund, of
course, but has been underway for some time and is much deeper
than Bill alone."
Gross, who built Pimco into one of the largest investment
firms in the world, resigned from there on Sept. 26 to join
Janus.
Overall, Janus Capital Group Inc posted inflows of
$680.3 million in November, the second consecutive month of
inflows since the first quarter 2010. In November, various funds
had outflows totaling $596.9 million, with others drawing
inflows of $1.3 billion, Morningstar said.
"We believe the traction our team has generated will
continue," the Janus spokesman said. "Management believes we
will continue to have unusual levels of opportunities,
particularly in institutional fixed income, over the next year
or more."
The Janus Global Unconstrained portfolio's assets were $443
million as of Oct. 31, the same month Gross took over, compared
with only $12 million at the end of May, according to
Morningstar.
The inflows into Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
in November came as Pacific Investment Management Co posted net
outflows of $12.59 billion across its open-ended funds in
November. That was down considerably from $48.3 billion of cash
withdrawals the previous month, Morningstar data showed.
The majority of last month's Pimco redemptions came from the
firm's flagship Total Return Fund, which Gross previous managed.
Last week, Gross advised investors to curb risk-taking going
into 2015 as global markets are reaching "the point of low
return" and diminishing liquidity.
"Raise asset quality, reduce duration, and prepare for at
least a halt of asset appreciation engineered upon a false
central bank premise of artificial yields, QE (Quantitative
Easing) and the trickling down of faux wealth to the working
class," Gross said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alden Bentley and Lisa
Von Ahn)