Janus's Gross says no bear market in bonds on slow-moving Fed- webcast

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 Bill Gross, the closely watched
bond investor, on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve will most
likely begin raising U.S. interest rates in the middle of 2015
but fixed-income securities will not be hurt as much as people
anticipate.
"I don't forecast a bear market in bonds," Gross said on the
Forbes & RIA Database Advisor Playbook iConference webcast.
Gross, portfolio manager of the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund, reiterated his views that when the Fed begins
moving the federal-funds rate, it must be cautious and probably
needs to stop between 2 percent and 3 percent.
"My expectation would be 2 percent fed funds is the final
destination," Gross said, adding that bond markets are still
attractive if his scenario plays out.
The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which Pimco
co-founder Gross started managing in October, attracted an
estimated $770 million in November, bringing its assets to more
than $1.2 billion, according to Morningstar data released this
week. The Janus portfolio had only $12 million at the end of
May.
Gross said the U.S. is still highly leveraged and that there
are structural demographic headwinds, including the effects of
technology displacement, which lower real growth.
Gross told Reuters in July that if the Fed remains
accommodative, then the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield belongs
in the 2.5 percent and 3 percent range "now and for the next few
years" [ID: nL2N0PT1IL] The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
traded at 2.16 percent on Wednesday.
Gross said Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS,
"are getting pretty attractive" as there is now limited downside
in terms of price.
Investors worldwide pulled $700 million out of Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities funds in the week ended Dec. 3,
as falling oil prices fueled a decline in inflation
expectations.
The outflows were the biggest in 14 months and marked a 13th
straight week of withdrawals, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
A drop in oil prices to four-year lows over the period
sparked a sharp decline in inflation expectations as measured by
10-year TIPS breakevens, which hit their lowest level since
October 2011 around 1.8 percent.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)