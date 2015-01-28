UPDATE 1-Bill Gross on CNBC says Fed will raise rates by 0.25 pct in symbolic move

(Adds quotes from Gross, background from Fed policy-setting
meeting)
Jan 28 Bill Gross of Janus Capital said on CNBC
on Wednesday that he thinks the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by 25 basis points around June in what he
characterizes as a symbolic move.
"I think the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points
sometime this year," Gross said about the Fed on Wednesday
following its first policy-setting meeting of the year repeating
that it will remain "patient" in deciding when to raise interest
rates. The U.S. central bank also said the U.S. economy is on
track despite turmoil in other markets around the world.
"The statement indicates that they still believe inflation
will glide back to relatively normal levels on the medium-term,
but they recognize that the economy is stronger," Gross said.
"Let me suggest that the real reason that they want to raise
interest rates, at least symbolically, is that even in the face
of this low inflation, they recognize that zero percent interest
rates and near zero percent money-market rates are distorting
capitalism and that the zero percent interest rates are moving
money into the financial sector for arbitrage and profits - and
very little of that is going into the real economy for
investment."
The Fed acknowledged that inflation had declined further
below its longer-run objective and that market-based inflation
measures had fallen substantially - a more negative assessment
of inflation pressures than in December.
But the Fed's overall tone was optimistic, keeping it on
pace to raise rates later this year. Some Fed officials and
economists have indicated a rate hike, which would be the first
in nearly a decade, is more likely to occur between June and
September.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)