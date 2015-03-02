Janus' Bill Gross warns on dangers of low interest rates

NEW YORK, March 2 Closely watched bond investor
Bill Gross criticized ultra-low interest rates on Monday, saying
they could harm global growth instead of boosting it in the way
that many central banks intend.
"Low interest rates globally destroy financial business
models that are critical to the functioning of modern day
economies," Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, wrote in his monthly investment outlook.
"Negative/zero bound interest rates may exacerbate, instead
of stimulate, low growth rates ... by raising savings and
deferring consumption," he wrote.
He said pensions funds and insurance companies were
particularly "threatened by low to negative interest rates."
Central banks around the world, particularly in developed
markets, have slashed interest rates in recent years to boost
sluggish growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve took rates to near zero during the
financial crisis, and yields on bonds have remained historically
low for years. The 10-year Treasury note currently
yields around 2.0174 percent.
However, the Fed has been considering raising its key
interest rate for the first time since 2006, a decision that has
been complicated by global headwinds and subdued price pressures
in the United States.
Gross suggested that the Fed could move to raise rates as
soon as the second quarter, starting with gradual increases.
He advised investors to "stay conservative in your
investment portfolio. Own high-quality bonds and low P/E (price
to earnings), high-quality stocks if you want to stay out of the
doghouse."
Known as the "Bond King" for his decades-long run of
returns, Gross shocked fixed-income markets last year when he
quit bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) on
Sept. 26 for distant rival Janus.
Gross helped launch Pimco more than four decades ago and
built it into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse. But
lackluster returns more recently, outflows, and grumbles about
his leadership style and personality dented his reputation.
Monday's letter, written in Gross' rambling style, opened
with a lengthy discussion about different breeds of dogs and
included a photo of his own golden retriever.
"Arf, Arf," he wrote. "Sometimes, when life seems to be
going to the dogs, it's not necessarily a bad thing."
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)