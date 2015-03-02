UPDATE 1-Janus' Bill Gross warns on dangers of low interest rates

(Adds Gross comments on Nasdaq)
NEW YORK, March 2 Bond investor Bill Gross on
Monday criticized ultra-low interest rates, saying they could
harm global growth instead of boosting it in the way that many
central banks intend.
"Low interest rates globally destroy financial business
models that are critical to the functioning of modern day
economies," Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, wrote in his monthly investment outlook.
"Negative/zero bound interest rates may exacerbate, instead
of stimulate, low growth rates ... by raising savings and
deferring consumption," he wrote.
He said pensions funds and insurance companies were
particularly "threatened by low to negative interest rates."
Central banks around the world, particularly in developed
markets, have slashed interest rates in recent years to boost
sluggish growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve took rates to near zero during the
financial crisis, and yields on bonds have remained historically
low for years. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
is currently 2.0855 percent.
The Fed has been considering raising its benchmark interest
rate for the first time since 2006, a decision that has been
complicated by weak economic performance globally and subdued
price pressures in the United States.
Gross suggested that the Fed could move to raise rates as
soon as the second quarter, starting with gradual increases.
He advised investors to "stay conservative in your
investment portfolio. Own high-quality bonds and low P/E (price
to earnings), high-quality stocks if you want to stay out of the
doghouse."
Gross on Monday warned of excessive prices of some
technology stocks, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index
crossed the 5,000 milestone for the first time in 15
years.
"Some of the tech stocks that are up 10 or 15 percent today
I think are reflective of a little bit of a bubble. Not the same
bubble as in 2008 or 2000, but certainly an overvaluation that
might at some point be corrected," he told cable television
network CNBC.
He said he was not "so sure" that Apple Inc was
overvalued, however.
Known as the "Bond King" for his decades-long run of
successful returns, Gross shocked fixed-income markets last year
when he quit bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco)
on Sept. 26 for rival Janus.
Gross helped launch Pimco more than four decades ago and
built it into a $2 trillion investment powerhouse. But
lackluster returns more recently, outflows and grumbling about
his leadership style and personality dented his reputation.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Sam
