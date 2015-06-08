版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 00:14 BJT

Bill Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Bond posts $11.7 mln outflow in May

June 8 Bill Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Bond posted net outflows of $11.7 million in May, according to data from Morningstar on Monday.

Total assets in the fund at the end of May were $1.5 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐