UPDATE 2-Bill Gross warns mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs vulnerable in liquidity pullback

NEW YORK, June 30 Bond investing guru Bill Gross
on Tuesday warned investors and markets that mutual funds, hedge
funds and exchange-traded funds are most vulnerable when
liquidity becomes scarce.
In his latest investment outlook, Gross said that global
markets have benefited massively from trillions of dollars of
liquidity over the past few years stemming from the Federal
Reserve and other major central bank's loose monetary policies,
but warned of sharp price moves in certain markets should that
liquidity begin to dry up.
"Mutual funds, hedge funds, and ETFs, are part of the
'shadow banking system' where these modern 'banks' are not
required to maintain reserves or even emergency levels of cash,"
said Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
Fund.
"Since they in effect now are the market, a rush for
liquidity on the part of the investing public, whether they be
individuals in 401ks or institutional pension funds and
insurance companies, would find the 'market' selling to itself
with the Federal Reserve severely limited in its ability to
provide assistance."
Gross said while Dodd-Frank legislation has made actual
banks less risky, their risks have really just been transferred
to somewhere else in the system.
With trading turnover having declined by 35 percent in the
investment grade bond market and 55 percent in the high-yield
market since 2005, "financial regulators have ample cause to
wonder if the phrase 'run on the bank' could apply to modern day
investment structures that are lightly regulated and less liquid
than traditional banks," Gross said.
Analysts say the anticipated interest rate hikes by the Fed,
combined with the Fed's ending of bond buying via the ceasing of
quantitative easing programs in 2014, are exacerbating already
thinning liquidity stemming from tighter bank regulation and a
change in bank business models.
That has magnified price moves in many fixed income markets,
even the generally safe and steady areas such as top-rated
government bonds.
Gross said what could precipitate a "run on the shadow
banks" include a central bank mistake, leading to lower bond
prices and a stronger dollar; Greece, and if so, the inevitable
aftermath of default and restructuring leading to additional
concerns for euro zone peripherals; China, which Gross calls "a
riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma" and "mystery
meat" of economic sandwiches; an emerging market crisis; and
geopolitical risks, which are "too numerous to mention and too
sensitive to print."
All told, Gross said hold an appropriate amount of cash "so
that panic selling for you is off the table."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)