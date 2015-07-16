Fuss of Loomis Sayles says Fed could delay rate hikes till 2016

July 16 Bond veteran Dan Fuss, vice chairman of
investment firm Loomis Sayles, said on Thursday that it was
still highly likely the Federal Reserve could delay raising
rates until early next year.
Fuss spoke a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reinforced
market expectations that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S.
interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September.
On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony
prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate
hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and
turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.
