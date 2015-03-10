版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 00:52 BJT

Marcato's McGuire says shared BNY Mellon view with Trian -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 10 Mick McGuire, head of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, said Tuesday that he had shared his firm's view on Bank of New York Mellon Corp. with fellow shareholder Trian Fund Management.

McGuire, who sent a letter to BNY Mellon on Tuesday calling for the company to replace its chief executive, told cable television network CNBC: "We have shared our point of view with Trian."

Trian said in June that it had built a $1 billion stake in BNY Mellon, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐