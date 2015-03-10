Marcato's McGuire says shared BNY Mellon view with Trian -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 10 Mick McGuire, head of
activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, said Tuesday
that he had shared his firm's view on Bank of New York Mellon
Corp. with fellow shareholder Trian Fund Management.
McGuire, who sent a letter to BNY Mellon on Tuesday calling
for the company to replace its chief executive, told cable
television network CNBC: "We have shared our point of view with
Trian."
Trian said in June that it had built a $1 billion stake in
BNY Mellon, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay)