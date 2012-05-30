HOW TO PLAY IT - Media plays beyond Facebook

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 30 Forget Facebook. Billboards may
be the way to go.
While shares of Facebook have plummeted more than 25
percent since its IPO earlier this month, some investors are
focusing instead on decidedly old-fashioned media options like
local television stations, movie theaters and billboards.
And for good reasons. Analysts say old media offer proven
ways to reach audiences, whereas online advertising hasn't
seemed to fulfill its potential yet.
"We're hearing more talk questioning how effective some of
the new media advertising really is, especially when a lot of
user functions are now done wirelessly on hand-held devices,"
said Eric Marshall, a portfolio manager with Hodges Funds in
Dallas. "If people are reading on iPads, are they still seeing
the advertising the same way as in print? It's hard to measure."
LOCAL MEDIA PLAYS
These concerns come at the same time that spending on online
advertising in the U.S. is expected to top print advertising for
the first time. It's no secret that newspapers have lost their
near-monopolies on local audiences and advertising, thanks to
competitors like Craigslist, Google and online aggregators that
offer news for free.
According to eMarketer, companies are expected to spend
$39.5 billion on online ads this year, compared with $33.8
billion for ads in newspapers and magazines. Online spending
reached $32 billion in 2011, compared with $36 billion for
print, according to the company.
Despite those advertising dollars flowing to online,
investors like Marshall point to moves like General Motor's
recent decision to pull $10 million in ads from Facebook.
GM judged those ads to be ineffective, and Marshall expects the
company to spend those ad dollars instead on local media
advertising.
That is one of the reasons he has been buying shares of Belo
Corp, which owns 20 television stations that are network
affiliates in markets like Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Seattle
and Phoenix. All together, the company claims to reach 14
percent of U.S. households with televisions.
Belo is down 7 percent since the start of the year through
Tuesday's close and trades at a price to earnings valuation of
8, well below the 14 P/E ratio of the broad Standard & Poor's
500 index. It offers a dividend yield of 5.4 percent.
Short-term, Marshall expects to see advertising rates
increase for the 2012 Summer Olympics and election-year spending
through November. He's especially optimistic about the next two
years because he expects automobile advertising to increase.
"You're going to see the Japanese auto companies start to
spend aggressively to get back the market share they lost to
European and American automakers after last year's tsunami. GM
and Ford will respond and do everything they can to defend
their share," he said.
Spending by automakers and other local advertisers also
could lift the revenue of companies like CBS Corp and
the New York Times Co, which Hodges thinks will expand
its focus on being a national newspaper - and tap a national
advertising market - as local papers continue to struggle.
CBS may be in a stronger position than other traditional
media companies, analysts said. The company has a lucrative mix
of local television and radio stations in election battleground
states, according to Marci Ryvicker, an analyst at Wells Fargo.
And the company's e-book division, which includes titles
from its Simon & Schuster publishing house, may hold promise,
according to a report by Trefis, a research firm based in
Boston.
Revenue from e-books grew by 64 percent at CBS in the first
quarter and now constitutes 26 percent of total publishing
sales, Trefis noted, which constitutes "a growing segment and
thus the opportunity to gain market share if the company can
offer lucrative royalties to authors and come up with innovative
e-book designs."
Dan Miller, portfolio manager of the $9.4 million Gabelli
Focus Five fund (GWSIX), is investing in shares of Clear Channel
Outdoor Holdings. The company sells ad space on displays
ranging from billboards to bus stops to mall kiosks. Miller says
the company's revenue will grow at more than 5 percent a year
as it builds more digital billboards, which offer higher quality
ads than do traditional billboards.
"We think that this is a very attractive business at a very
attractive price," he said.
The company shares closed at $6.45 Tuesday, and are down 48
percent this year to date in part because of a lawsuit that
alleges the company shifted cash to its parent, Clear Channel
Communications, which still owns more than 85 percent of the
company. Miller said that he believes the lawsuit could push
Clear Channel Communications to decide to buy the remaining
shares of the outdoor company.
GOING TO THE MOVIES
Miller is also adding to his position in RealD Inc,
a company that licenses devices to allow movie theaters to show
movies in 3-D. As of 2011, the company's technology system was
found on approximately 15,000 theater screens in 61 countries
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Miller said its business model, which involves signing five
to 10-year contracts with theaters, has the potential to become
more lucrative as 3-D movies become more popular. The theaters
give RealD a percentage of ticket revenue.
Others see value in movie theaters themselves. James Goss,
an analyst at Barrington Research, recently raised his target
price by $2 to $30 for Cinemark Holdings after the
company beat estimates in its last quarter.
In a note to clients, Goss wrote that Cinemark was
outperforming its peers with its domestic box office up 24.8
percent, in line with industry-wide figures. Revenue from
admissions and concessions was up about 20 percent, he noted.
Cinemark shares are up 26.7 percent this year through
Tuesday and trade at a P/E of 18.2. They offer a dividend yield
of 3.6 percent.