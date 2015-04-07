Oaktree's Marks says no bargains in financial markets - CNBC

NEW YORK, April 7 Howard Marks, co-founder and
chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world's largest
distressed debt investor, said on Tuesday that no assets in
financial markets were "absolutely cheap" but that stock
valuations were not excessive.
"There are no compelling bargains that I'm aware of in the
markets," Marks told cable television network CNBC. "There's
nothing that's absolutely cheap."
He cited the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary
policies for prices on assets. He said that stock valuations
were "full," but "not in the territory they were in in 2000."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Ted Botha)