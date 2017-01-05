Omega's Cooperman says firm's assets have shrunk to $3.4 bln - CNBC

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
NEW YORK Jan 5 Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, told CNBC on Thursday his firm's assets had shrunk to $3.4 billion after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading charges.
Cooperman told the television network that he was surprised at the SEC's destructive power.
Cooperman, whose firm invested roughly $10.7 billion about two years ago, also said his firm owned shares of Amazon <AMZN.O, Facebook and that Alphabet shares made up about 4 percent of the fund's assets. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock