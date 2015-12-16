Cooperman of Omega Advisors says considering junk bond investments -CNBC

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
NEW YORK Dec 16 The yields on junk bonds look compelling compared to shares and could prove to be a great buying opportunity, Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, said on CNBC Wednesday.
Cooperman said junk bonds look like an interesting alternative to common stock as their juicy yields offer "competition." He said he would "absolutely" consider adding to those securities in Omega portfolios. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Voyager Therapeutics announces updates from phase 1b trial of vy-aadc01 for advanced parkinson's disease
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer