Paulson's Credit Opportunities fund up 6.6 pct ytd to end-May -source

June 30 Hedge fund manager John Paulson's credit
opportunities and merger arbitrage funds were up 6.6 percent and
3.3 percent year-to-date through the end of May, respectively,
easily surpassing their benchmarks, according to an investor in
attendance at Paulson & Co's recent mid-year client event.
Paulson, who runs more than $21 billion and made headlines
last week on news he amassed a large stake in Allergan Inc
of more than six million shares and supports a deal
between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, told clients at the recent London event that merger
arbitrage spreads are "becoming attractive," noting Allergan and
Mallinkckrodt's acquisition of Questcor Pharma.
Paulson's merger fund is up 3.3 percent year-to-date as of
the end of May, beating Hedge Fund Research Inc's Merger
Arbitrage Index which is up 1.01 percent for the same period and
HFRI's Event-Driven Index at 3.07 percent. Paulson's credit
opportunities fund, meanwhile, is posting returns of 6.6
percent, easily exceeding HFRI's Credit Arb Index at 3.23
percent and HFRI's Distressed/Restructuring Index at 4.16
percent.
