UPDATE 1-Paulson's Credit Opportunities fund up 6.6 pct ytd to end-May -source

(Adds quotes from Paulson, background on funds; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 30 Hedge fund manager John
Paulson's credit opportunities and merger arbitrage funds were
up 6.6 percent and 3.3 percent year-to-date through the end of
May, respectively, easily surpassing their benchmarks, according
to an investor in attendance at Paulson & Co's recent mid-year
client event.
Paulson, who runs more than $21 billion and made headlines
last week on news he amassed a large stake in Allergan Inc
of more than six million shares and supports a deal
between the Botox maker and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, told clients at the recent London event that merger
arbitrage spreads are "becoming attractive," noting Allergan and
Mallinkckrodt's acquisition of Questcor Pharma.
Paulson's merger fund is up 3.3 percent year-to-date as of
the end of May, beating Hedge Fund Research Inc's Merger
Arbitrage Index which is up 1.01 percent for the same period and
HFRI's Event-Driven Index at 3.07 percent. Paulson's credit
opportunities fund, meanwhile, is posting returns of 6.6
percent, easily exceeding HFRI's Credit Arb Index at 3.23
percent and HFRI's Distressed/Restructuring Index at 4.16
percent.
Paulson told clients his credit funds are "outperforming in
a low-yielding environment" and that his current credit
portfolio is "fully invested" to drive performance through 2015,
according to the investor who attended Paulson's June 12 event.
Paulson said his firm has a "skilled team to exploit
event-driven credit opportunities," according to the investor
source.
A spokesman for Paulson & Co. declined to comment. Paulson &
Co is one of the hedge fund industry's biggest firms, and thanks
to its strong returns last year, Paulson himself earned $2.3
billion last year, according to Institutional Investor's annual
ranking.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)