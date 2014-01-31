Peters, ex-Morgan Stanley strategist, set to join Prudential Investments

Jan 31 Gregory Peters, the former Morgan Stanley
chief global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about
the financial crisis, is set to join Prudential Investments as a
portfolio manager, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Peters, who left Morgan Stanley nearly a year ago after 12
years with the investment bank and wealth manager, will be
investing in multi sectors and report to Michael Lillard, chief
investment officer for Prudential Fixed Income Management and
James Sullivan, head of Prudential Fixed Income Management,
these people said.
Peters warned in November 2007 that there was a greater than
50 percent chance that mortgage losses would cause a systemic
shock that would bring the financial system to a "grinding
halt".
He has earned accolades for his prescient macro research.
Dan Fuss, vice chairman and portfolio manager at the $200
billion Loomis Sayles, describes Peters as "an outstanding
strategist".
At Morgan Stanley, Peters pioneered the firm's Leveraged
Buyout targeting screen for credit investors during the LBO boom
and launched a cross-asset research product, which included
debt, equity, commodities, following the financial crisis.
The Global Cross Asset Strategy, which he developed and led
at Morgan Stanley, included products called Global Debates
Playbook (GDP) and Cross Asset Navigator (CAN).
A Prudential spokeswoman declined to comment.