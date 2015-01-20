版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 02:14 BJT

Pimco overweight on global equities; says U.S. stocks 'fairly valued'

NEW YORK Jan 20 Pacific Investment Management Co said in its 2015 Asset Allocation Outlook report on Tuesday that the bond firm has placed an overweight position on global equities, particularly European and Japanese equities, and is underweight on global government bonds.

U.S. equities, which saw double-digit gains in the S&P 500, are "fairly valued," Pimco said, saying that it expects stocks in Europe and Japan to outperform the United States.

Overall, Pimco said investors may need to brace for another challenging year due to uneven global economic growth and high valuations. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐