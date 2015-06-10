Pimco cuts U.S. government holdings to 8.5 pct as firm braces for hikes

June 9 Pimco slashed its holdings of U.S.
government-related debt in its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund
by almost two-thirds in May from the prior month, the firm
reported on its website on Tuesday, as it braces for the Federal
Reserve to hike interest rates.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which is known as Pimco
and is a unit of Germany's Allianz SE, said the Total
Return fund's holdings of U.S. government-related debt fell to
8.5 percent in May, down from 23.4 percent in April.
The $107.3 billion fund, which lost its crown as the world's
biggest bond fund in April to the Vanguard Total Bond Market
Index Fund, held as much as 35.3 percent of U.S.
government-related holdings in February.
U.S. government-related holdings may include nominal
Treasuries and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures
and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed
corporate securities, and interest rate swaps.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pimco's global fixed-income chief
investment officer, Andrew Balls, said financial markets could
be taken by surprise by higher U.S. interest rates in the
future, noting that investors had priced in the prospect of
relatively low interest rates. He said it was "perfectly
plausible" that the Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs
above the "neutral rate" over time.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which has posted a negative
return of 0.12 percent so far this year, had its largest
position in mortgages, which accounted for 34.6 percent of
holdings as of May 31, according to the firm's posting on its
website.
It had 19.1 percent in emerging-market securities and 17.8
percent in short-duration instruments. In credit, the fund has
an 8.2 percent allocation to investment-grade debt and 3.3
percent in high yield.
Investors yanked another $2.7 billion from the Pimco Total
Return Fund in May, in a 25th straight month of withdrawals, but
less than half the previous month's withdrawal pace.
The fund, long managed by legendary bond manager Bill Gross,
hit a peak of $292.9 billion in assets under management in April
2013.
Gross exited Pimco suddenly last September for smaller rival
Janus Capital Group Inc.
Pimco has seen over $130 billion of net withdrawals from its
open-ended funds since Gross' departure even as performance has
improved.
