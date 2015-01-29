版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 23:48 BJT

Pimco expands dividend offerings with launch of two new funds

NEW YORK Jan 29 Bond giant Pimco on Thursday launched two dividend funds designed to invest in regional stocks that potentially offer attractive yields, growing dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

The Pimco U.S. Dividend Fund aims to invest in 25 to 35 domestic, dividend-paying stocks while the Pimco International Dividend Fund invests in 40 to 80 dividend-paying companies in developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
