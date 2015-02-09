Pimco Emerging Market funds's outflows slow in Jan from Dec -Morningstar

NEW YORK Feb 9 The Pimco Emerging Local Bond Fund posted $5 million in inflows for January, reversing the net withdrawals seen in the last few months of 2014, according to Morningstar data provided on Monday.

Also, the Pimco Emerging Markets Bond Fund posted $163 million in outflows for January, down from $459 million in December and $562 million in November, Morningstar added.

The Pimco Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund posted $79 million in withdrawals for January, with assets under management now at $350 million, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)