Pimco Total Return ETF posts $53.9 mln net outflows in May - Morningstar

NEW YORK, June 2 The Pimco Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund posted net outflows of $53.9 million in May, ending the month with $2.6 billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.

The Pimco Total Return ETF, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, hit its peak in assets under management in April 2013 with $5.2 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)