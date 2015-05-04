Pimco Total Return Fund posts $5.6 bln net outflows in April

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
May 4 Investors yanked another $5.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, down from withdrawals of $7.3 billion the previous month, Pimco said on Monday.
April's outflow, the 24th straight month of withdrawals, leaves the Pimco Total Return Fund's assets at $110.4 billion at end of April. That's down from $117.4 billion of assets at the end of March.
The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after fee return of 1.62 percent in four months of year, outperforming its benchmark by 38 basis points, Pimco said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.