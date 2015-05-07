版本:
Pimco launches new capital securities and financials fund

May 7 Bond giant Pimco rolled out on Thursday the Pimco Capital Securities and Financials Fund, which will invest in capital securities, including subordinated bonds, preferred shares and contingent capital instruments issued by financial institutions globally.

Philippe Bodereau, managing director and portfolio manager based in London, and Yuri Garbuzov, executive vice president and portfolio manager based in Newport Beach, California, will manage the fund. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Peter Galloway)
