'Bond King' Gross writes an ode to his dead cat, Bob

| April 3
April 3 Bill Gross, co-founder of bond fund
giant Pimco and widely known as the "Bond King," has had a rough
start to the year.
He's still dealing with the waves caused by a public
falling-out with former heir-apparent Mohamed El-Erian, while in
March the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund suffered an 11th
straight month of outflows and its performance lagged 95 percent
of its peers.
Now Gross's cat, Bob, has died.
On Thursday, Gross dedicated the first half of his widely
followed Investment Outlook letter to the cat and headlined it
"Bob."
"Treasure your pets and all living things. Eventually we all
stop living," said Gross, who will celebrate his 70th birthday
this month.
The cat, a female despite the name, died last week. The pet
had been with Gross and his wife for 14 years.
"Aside from sleeping, Bob loved nothing more than to follow
me from room to room making sure I was OK," wrote Gross. "It got
to be a little much at times, especially when entering and
exiting the shower."
Gross said Bob's "obsession carried over to the TV, sensing
when I was on CNBC and paying apt attention no less. I often
asked her about her recommendations for pet food stocks, and she
frequently responded - one meow for 'no,' two meows for a 'you
bet.' She was less certain about interest rates, but then it
never hurt to ask."
Gross, who included in the letter an old photo of Bob
watching Gross on TV, has canceled two planned CNBC appearances
in March, according to the station.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Martin Howell)