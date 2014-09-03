版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 19:56 BJT

Pimco: US economy depends on credit growth but not occurring

NEW YORK, Sept 3 Economic growth depends on the productive use of investment and rejuvenation of "capitalistic animal spirits", but that is not taking place now, Bill Gross, the manager of the world's largest bond fund, said in his latest investment outlook letter on Wednesday.

"Cross your fingers, credit growth is a necessary but not sufficient condition for economic growth," said Gross, who manages the $223 billion Pimco Total Return Fund. "Economic growth depends on the productive use of credit growth, something that is not occurring."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐