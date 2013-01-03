PIMCO's Gross warns investors of looming inflation

NEW YORK Jan 3 Bill Gross, founder and co-chief
investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, wrote in his first
letter to investors this year that money printing by central
banks will lead to a destructive bout of inflation.
Gross, who has criticized the Federal Reserve's purchases of
Treasuries and agency mortgage bonds in past letters, wrote in
his January investment outlook entitled "Money for Nothin'
Writing Checks For Free" that the purchases will lead to a
devaluation of currencies and gradually weaker investment
returns.
"The future price tag of printing six trillion dollars'
worth of checks comes in the form of inflation and devaluation
of currencies either relative to each other, or to commodities
in less limitless supply such as oil or gold," Gross wrote.
Gross, whose Pacific Investment Management Co. had $1.92
trillion in assets as of September 30, 2012, referred to a
speech in 2002 by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in which
Bernanke said that the U.S. could print an unlimited amount of
dollars "at essentially no cost."
Gross countered in his letter that the cost will be
inflation, which will weaken the returns on long-term bonds and
eventually risk assets such as stocks and high-yield bonds, and
also hurt businesses.
Gross likened inflation to "dragons" lurking within the
"cave" of money-printing programs.
"Zero-bound interest rates, QE maneuvering, and 'essentially
costless' check writing destroy business models and stunt
investment decisions which offer increasingly lower ROIs and
ROEs," Gross wrote.
Gross recently wrote on PIMCO's twitter account on December
30 that stocks and bonds will return less than 5 percent in
2013.