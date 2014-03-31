UPDATE 1-ING removes Pimco as subadvisor of bond funds totaling $3.7 bln -SEC

(Adds statement from ING spokeswoman, comments from spokesman
on fund performance)
By Jennifer Ablan
March 31 Pacific Investment Management Co. has
been removed as subadvisor of two bond funds totaling $3.7
billion offered by ING U.S. Investment Management, though the
decision by ING was made late last year before a management
shakeup at Pimco, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC.
An ING spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that the board of
the ING Funds in October approved the merger of ING Pimco Total
Return Bond Portfolio into the ING Intermediate Bond Portfolio.
The merger closed on March 21, she said.
The board also approved a change in October to the
subadvisor for ING PIMCO High Yield Portfolio, and a change to
its name and investment strategy, she said.
Effective Feb. 4, the portfolio was renamed ING High Yield
Portfolio and has since been subadvised by ING Investment
Management Co. LLC. The ING Intermediate Bond Portfolio will
also be managed internally, the spokeswoman said.
The changes were aimed at "overlapping ING Funds into those
with similar or compatible investment strategies" deemed in the
interest of shareholders by many board members, she said.
They would lead to "lower expense ratios, greater asset base
in the surviving portfolio, and reduced overlap in funds offered
in the ING Fund Complex," the spokeswoman said.
The move by ING comes as Pimco's co-founder Bill Gross deals
with underperformance of his Pimco Total Return Fund and a
public fallout with his former heir-apparent, Mohamed El-Erian,
who shared the co-chief investment officer title with Gross.
Pimco didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Friday, Reuters reported that the Pimco Total Return
Fund, which holds $236.5 billion in assets and is the world's
largest, delivered a total return of just 1.28 percent in the
year through March 27, trailing 87 percent of its peer funds
this year.
The Total Return's lackluster performance so far this year
follows a dismal 2013, when misguided calls on how Federal
Reserve policy would play out in the bond market led to a loss
of 1.92 percent for the fund, its poorest showing in nearly two
decades.
A spokesman at Pimco said: "It's important to compare a
fund's performance with its benchmark and not just with other
mutual funds, which could hold riskier and higher-yielding
assets. Total Return has outperformed its index for the past 6
months, 2, 5 and 10 years."
