版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 21:20 BJT

McCulley steps down as Pimco chief economist

Feb 20 Pimco on Friday said Paul McCulley had stepped down as chief economist and as a managing director, a role he had assumed last May at the request of Bill Gross, who at the time was the investment firm's chief investment officer.

The move comes just 10 days after Pimco hired former Morgan Stanley chief economist Joachim Fels as its "global economic adviser" and a managing director, a move that had raised questions about McCulley's role at the Newport Beach, California-based firm, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐