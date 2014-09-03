Pimco Total Return Fund had net outflows of $3.9 bln in August - Morningstar

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
NEW YORK, Sept 3 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $3.9 billion in August, marking the 16th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had $221.6 billion in assets under management at the end of August, Morningstar added.
The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $87 million in August, the portfolio's third straight month of inflows, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx