2014年 9月 3日

Pimco Total Return Fund had net outflows of $3.9 bln in August - Morningstar

NEW YORK, Sept 3 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $3.9 billion in August, marking the 16th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar on Wednesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had $221.6 billion in assets under management at the end of August, Morningstar added.

The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $87 million in August, the portfolio's third straight month of inflows, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
