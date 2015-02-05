Investors pull $12.5 bln from Pimco fund in Jan -Morningstar data

BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
NEW YORK Feb 5 Morningstar Inc said on Thursday its estimated net outflow for the Pimco Total Return for January was $12.5 billion, or 9 percent of December-ending assets of $143.4 billion.
Morningstar added that total assets in the Pimco Total Return Fund at the end of January were $134.6 billion. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results