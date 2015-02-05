版本:
2015年 2月 6日

Investors pull $12.5 bln from Pimco fund in Jan -Morningstar data

NEW YORK Feb 5 Morningstar Inc said on Thursday its estimated net outflow for the Pimco Total Return for January was $12.5 billion, or 9 percent of December-ending assets of $143.4 billion.

Morningstar added that total assets in the Pimco Total Return Fund at the end of January were $134.6 billion. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
