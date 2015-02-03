Investors pull $11.6 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in January

NEW YORK Feb 3 The abrupt departure of Bill
Gross continues to haunt Pimco as the giant bond manager on
Tuesday disclosed that investors in January withdrew $11.6
billion from the flagship fund Gross oversaw.
While the cash withdrawal from the Pimco Total Return Fund
is a notable reduction from December's net outflows of $19.4
billion, outflows have been elevated since Gross' exit on Sept.
26.
Pimco has seen $68 billion of cash withdrawals from the
Pimco Total Return Fund in the four months since the end of
September. Additionally, investors pulled $150 billion from
Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds for 2014, according to
Morningstar data.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)