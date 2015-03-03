UPDATE 1-Investors pull $8.6 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in Feb

(Adds quote from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 3 Investors yanked another $8.6
billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, Pimco said
on Tuesday in the latest indication the firm's flagship fund is
still reeling from the sudden departure of co-founder Bill Gross
last September.
February's outflow, the 22nd straight month of withdrawals,
compared with $11.6 billion the previous month. The fund had
assets under management of $124.7 billion at the end of
February, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said: "We expected some of these
(outflows) to ripple through the new year."
Pimco, which had $1.68 trillion in assets under management
as of Dec. 31, has been aggressively trying to reassure clients
through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the
firm remains committed to the same investment strategies.
It also has been bolstering its leadership ranks over the
last year since the departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed
El-Erian, the result of a falling out over Gross' leadership
style and investment strategy.
In the five month period ending Feb. 28, the Pimco Total
Return posted returns of 3.25 percent, or 0.30 percentage point
above the benchmark, and 0.90 percentage point above its
Morningstar intermediate peer category.
"The departure by Bill Gross continues to negatively impact
Pimco Total Return," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF &
Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ.
"Again, this is a slow, drawn-out bleed where institutions
change managers after much debate. Outflows for Pimco are likely
to continue in the months to come given decisions for some were
put off from pension funds, foundations and endowments."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Burns and Andre
Grenon)