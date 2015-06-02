Pimco said flagship Total Return fund had $2.7 bln net outflows in May

June 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the Newport Beach, California firm's flagship fund, had $2.7 billion of net outflows in May, compared with $5.6 billion of withdrawals the previous month, Pimco said on Tuesday.

The outflows in May, the 25th straight month of withdrawals, leaves the Pimco Total Return Fund's assets at $107.3 billion at the end of last month, Pimco said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)