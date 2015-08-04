版本:
2015年 8月 5日

Pimco fund posts $2.5 bln net outflows in July, down from $3 bln in June

NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.

In comparison, the Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

