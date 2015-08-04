Pimco fund posts $2.5 bln net outflows in July, down from $3 bln in June

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.
In comparison, the Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.