Investors pull $7.3 bln from Pimco Total Return Fund in March

NEW YORK, April 2 Investors yanked another $7.3 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, Pimco said on Thursday, in the latest indication the firm's flagship fund is still reeling six months after co-founder Bill Gross's exit.

March's outflow, the 23rd straight month of withdrawals, compared with $8.6 billion the previous month. The fund had assets under management of $117.4 billion at the end of March, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)