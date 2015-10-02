Pimco fund posts $2.3 bln net outflows in September

Oct 2 Investors pulled $2.3 billion in assets
from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in
September, up from $1.8 billion the previous month, as market
sentiment soured over persisting concerns of the impact of
Chinese slowdown on the global economy and oil prices slid
further.
The Pimco Income Fund reached nearly $50 billion in assets
under management reflecting $10.3 billion in inflows since the
start of the year.
The Fund's long-dollar positioning, particularly against a
basket of emerging market currencies, helped offset some of the
detraction from rates and spreads, Pimco said in a statement on
Friday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals
of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach,
California-based firm.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)