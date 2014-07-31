Pimco Total Return Fund lagging 93 pct of peers in July - preliminary Morningstar data

July 31 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, is ending the month on a rough note, lagging 93 percent of its peers in July.

According to preliminary Morningstar data on Thursday, the Pimco Total Return is posting returns of negative 0.49 percent, while its peer-fund category is putting up returns of 0.26 percent on the month as of July 30. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)